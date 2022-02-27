Left Menu

Fourth evacuation flight carrying 198 Indians leaves for Delhi from Bucharest

The third Air India flight with around 240 Indians has also left for Delhi from Hungarian capital Budapest. In an earlier tweet, he said Third flight of OperationGanga with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Budapest for Delhi. PTI MPB DV DV

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 12:29 IST
Fourth evacuation flight carrying 198 Indians leaves for Delhi from Bucharest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fourth evacuation flight carrying 198 Indians from the Romanian capital Bucharest left for India on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

Following the closure of Ukrainian airspace, India is facilitating the evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine through its land border crossings with Romania, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

The first evacuation flight carrying 219 Indians from Bucharest landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

The second flight with 250 nationals arrived in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. The third Air India flight with around 240 Indians has also left for Delhi from the Hungarian capital Budapest. India has named the evacuation mission as 'Operation Ganga'.

''Fourth #OperationGanga flight is wheels up from Bucharest. 198 Indian nationals are coming back to Delhi,'' Jaishankar tweeted. In an earlier tweet, he said: ''Third flight of #OperationGanga with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Budapest for Delhi.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022