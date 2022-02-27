Spain closes its airspace to Russian aircraft - transport ministry
Spain has decided to close its airspace to Russian aircraft, the transport ministry said on Sunday.
A string of European countries including Britain, Germany and Italy have already taken the same measure in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
