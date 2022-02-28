Iran says three key issues remain unresolved in Vienna nuclear talks
Iran said on Monday that reviving a 2015 nuclear deal is possible if Western powers take a political decision to resolve three key remaining issues, as the talks between Tehran and global powers enter a crucial period. "Reaching a good deal is possible ... three key issues still remain to be resolved.
Iran said on Monday that reviving a 2015 nuclear deal is possible if Western powers take a political decision to resolve three key remaining issues, as the talks between Tehran and global powers enter a crucial period.
"Reaching a good deal is possible ... three key issues still remain to be resolved. The U.S. and European powers have not taken political decisions on these major issues," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.
