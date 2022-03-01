Left Menu

Retail chains in Poland stop selling Russian, Belarusian products

Other companies also joined the ban, including convenience store chain Zabka, the country's largest drugstore chain Rossmann, which said it removed over 150 products from its shelves, or Inpost, an operator of automated parcel lockers (APMs). "The management board of Inpost made the difficult but necessary decision not to buy services/goods from Russian and Belarusian companies, but also from companies whose shareholding includes capital from these countries," Rafal Brzoska, CEO of InPost, wrote on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:30 IST
Poland's largest retailer Biedronka will stop selling products manufactured by companies registered in Russia and Belarus from Tuesday, joining a growing number of Polish companies in protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"This decision is dictated by opposition to the unprecedented aggression against independent Ukraine and applies to a total of 16 products," said Biedronka, which is owned by Portugal's Jeronimo Martins. A similar decision has been taken by the Polish arm of French Carrefour.

"Taking into account the hostilities in Ukraine, Carrefour Polska decided to withdraw all products from Russia and Belarus from sale in its stores. The chain also does not intend to place new orders for Russian and Belarusian products," the company said in a statement quoted by website wirtualnemedia.pl.

"The management board of Inpost made the difficult but necessary decision not to buy services/goods from Russian and Belarusian companies, but also from companies whose shareholding includes capital from these countries," Rafal Brzoska, CEO of InPost, wrote on Twitter.

