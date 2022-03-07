Left Menu

Britain's Next closes Russia operations

British clothing retailer Next is to close its Russian operations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, joining a growing list of companies shunning the country.

British clothing retailer Next is to close its Russian operations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, joining a growing list of companies shunning the country. Next has told staff at its Russian distribution hub, which fulfills Russian online orders to Russian customers, that over the next few days, it will be winding down the operation in an orderly way and the website will be closed, a spokesperson for the company said.

Bulk replenishment stock transfers from the UK to the Russian hub stopped last week. Russia represents a tiny percentage of Next's overall sales.

