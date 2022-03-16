Left Menu

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi set to visit Nepal to push BRI projects

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:26 IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi set to visit Nepal to push BRI projects
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to visit Nepal next week to push Beijing's ambitious multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the Himalayan nation, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Nepal's Foreign Ministry is yet to make an official announcement, but according to sources, Wang will be on a two-day visit, where he will try to ink at least two projects with the Nepal government, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

A pet initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, BRI was launched in 2013 to fund infrastructure projects across the world, taking advantage of China's massive USD 3.21 trillion forex reserves to further Beijing's global influence.

Although Nepal and China signed the MoU under the BRI five years ago, not a single project under the initiative has taken off in Nepal so far. Interestingly, the Chinese Foreign Minister's visit comes nearly a month after Nepal's Parliament had endorsed the US-backed Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC). The USD 500 million infrastructure grants program was approved by Parliament after much discussion and alleged intervention by China against the American-funded project. Sewa Lamsal, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by the local media here that the ministry is currently busy preparing an agenda for the high-level meetings with the Chinese Foreign Minister. "Once the consultations are completed, we will officially announce the agenda and the date of the visit," The Kathmandu Post has quoted Lamsal as saying.

Nepal and China are also expected to ink an agreement to conduct a feasibility study of the Kerung-Kathmandu railway network during Wang's visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022