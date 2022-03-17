Cathay Pacific says not routing flights through Russian airspace
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-03-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 11:08 IST
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Thursday it was not routing flights through Russia's airspace, joining a growing number of Asian airlines avoiding the area after the invasion of Ukraine despite longer flight times.
"We regularly review our flight routings internally and also with information provided by external parties," Cathay said in a statement to Reuters. "We are currently not flying through Russian airspace."
