17th Asia-Europe Business & Social Forum: Awards & Business Summit

London [UK], March 22: 'Coming Together to Collaborate for Mutual Prosperity' is the theme of the 17th Edition of Asia-Europe Business & Social Forum 2022, to be organised by AsiaOne Media Group, on 12th April '22 at London Marriott Grosvenor Square Hotel, London, UK. The one-day mega Summit will be a grand congregation of business and social leaders from Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa on a global platform for mutual welfare and collaboration. The Forum will comprise key business and social leaders from business and government sectors from the UK, USA, France, Germany, India, Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, China/Hong Kong, Myanmar, Cambodia, the UAE, Oman, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, who will come forward to facilitate fresher avenues of economic cooperation, networking and investment opportunities across the globe, especially in the Eurasian, Gulf and African region. Through the 17th Edition of Asia-Europe Business & Social Forum 2021, AsiaOne Media Group intends to highlight the envious social and economic progress Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa have achieved and the various ways of collaboration for boosting economic growth and sustainable development. At the same time, the Forum promises a spectacular gathering of some of the great leaders of our time –Government Officials, Ambassadors, Business Owners, Investors, Royal Dignitaries and professionals like CEOs, CFOs, CTOs, CHROs, from Europe, the USA, the Middle East, South Asia, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent. Talking about the theme of the Summit, Mr. Rajat Shukal, Global Head & Principal Partner, AsiaOne Magazine & UWG Media, said, ''With the rapidly changing post-pandemic world, we need to evolve swiftly and transcend the boundaries of nations and geographies and join hands for mutual progress and prosperity. Undoubtedly, collaboration is the need of the hour. Here and now is the time when we need to collectively generate opportunities for world growth. After creating a Platform of Excellence for entire Asia, the Middle East and Africa, we intend to broaden the ambit and include Europe and the Americas to bring to fore World's Greatest Brands and Leaders and simultaneously generate some of the never-before opportunities of networking, investment and sustainable development.'' Stressing on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the current scenario, Mr. Ajay Harinath Singh, Group Chairman, DPGC, said, ''We strongly value our commitment to collectivity and collaboration for social welfare, especially in the light of the ongoing pandemic. I am delighted to state that our Group has been creating huge employment and income generation opportunities for youth during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Group has been entering into several high-growth sectors such as Retail, Defence Production, Logistics, and E-vehicles to create wealth for the nation and boost economic growth with employment. DPGC's core value, vision, and robust CSR activities are in alignment with the theme of this edition of AsiaOne Summit. Through the upcoming AsiaOne COVID-19 Commitment Awards in the UK, we intend to promote the spirit of collectivity, caring, and collaboration, which we believe are the most significant virtues inherent in human beings.'' India & UK Marching Hand-in-Hand with Shared Goals The two significant aspects which bind the two nations together are that both India and the UK are vibrant democracies and leading economies of the world. Both nations have made impressive advances in human resources, manufacturing, innovation, science& technology, education, research, fintech, space, defence, emerging and green technologies, clean energy, among others. Both hold immense potential to address global challenges pertaining to climate, security, terrorism and pandemics. Under the ‘2030 vision,' India and the UK intend to forge a partnership that is mutually beneficial for both countries. They aim for revitalised and dynamic connections between their people; re-energised trade, investment and technological collaboration that improves their lives and livelihoods. They are also looking forward to enhancing defence and security cooperation, thereby facilitating a more secure Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific Region. Primarily, they intend to collaborate in the broad spheres of climate, clean energy and health. The Upcoming INDIA-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) India and the United Kingdom (UK) formally launched negotiations for an ambitious Free Trade Agreement on 13th January '22 in New Delhi. The nations aim to reach an interim agreement by mid-April and subsequently a comprehensive deal by the end of the year. It is estimated that the FTA could double the bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030. The Indian Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, and his British counterpart Ms. Anne-Marie Trevelyan jointly launched the talks for the FTA, which is being touted as India's deepest trade deal to date. The UK has been actively seeking new trade partners after Brexit and concluded its first trade deal with Australia in December '21. India is UK's third-largest exports market for Scotch whisky by volume after France and the US. The UK hopes that India will drastically cut its 150 per cent basic Customs duty on Scotch whisky under the FTA, which would widely open up the market. India seeks to gain from tariff reduction in labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, jewellery, apart from cereals and pharma products. About AsiaOne AsiaOne is an international media house and the only Business & News magazine with a presence in more than 14 countries of Asia, the Middle East & Africa. AsiaOne Media has pioneered the research-based listing of Brands & Leaders and supplements its listings with the National & International Business & Social Summits and Awards function. It has been promoting some of the Greatest Leaders of the World through its several prestigious mediums, including Magazine, Coffee Table Book, Television Broadcast, various websites, Android and iOS Apps.

To learn more about the event, research and the greatest brands and leaders, visit www.theworldsgreatestbrands.com, www.theasiasgreatestbrands.com, www.theindiasgreatestbrands.com, www.asiaone.co.in, and www.asiaone.me

