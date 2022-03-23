Two gates of Patel Chowk metro station closed: DMRC
- Country:
- India
Two gates of the Patel Chowk metro station here were closed on Wednesday evening due to ''security reasons'', the DMRC said.
Patel Chowk falls on the Yellow Line of the network and is located near Parliament House and Connaught Place in the heart of the city.
''Security Update Due to security reasons, Gate No. 1 & 2 are closed at Patel Chowk Metro Station. Passengers are requested to use Gate No. 3 for entry/exit,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted at around 8:35 pm.
Further details are awaited, the DMRC said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-India spinner Patel returns to test squad against Sri Lanka
Ind vs SL: Axar Patel added to hosts' squad for 2nd Test, Kuldeep released
Moscow scolds Irish envoy after truck driven into Russian embassy gates
Gujarat: Govt presented copy-paste budget, says Hardik Patel
After 3 decades of influencing UP politics, BSP relegated to margins