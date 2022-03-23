Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 21:58 IST
Two gates of Patel Chowk metro station closed: DMRC
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Two gates of the Patel Chowk metro station here were closed on Wednesday evening due to ''security reasons'', the DMRC said.

Patel Chowk falls on the Yellow Line of the network and is located near Parliament House and Connaught Place in the heart of the city.

''Security Update Due to security reasons, Gate No. 1 & 2 are closed at Patel Chowk Metro Station. Passengers are requested to use Gate No. 3 for entry/exit,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted at around 8:35 pm.

Further details are awaited, the DMRC said.

