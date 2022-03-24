Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures rise as investors eye NATO summit, data

U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday after a sharp fall on Wall Street in the previous session, with investors closely tracking a meeting of Western leaders as the Ukraine crisis entered its second month and ahead of a batch of economic data.

Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday after a sharp fall on Wall Street in the previous session, with investors closely tracking a meeting of Western leaders as the Ukraine crisis entered its second month and ahead of a batch of economic data. Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citigroup advanced more than 1% each premarket, leading gains among big banks.

Tesla Inc added 1% after car-rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc added the electric-car maker's mid-size SUV Model Y to its electric vehicle fleet. U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Brussels on Wednesday for a special NATO summit in the middle of a dispute with European allies over whether to impose further energy sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. stocks have climbed in five of the past seven sessions as investors snapped up beaten-down technology stocks and oil prices eased from multi-year highs on hopes of progress in the Ukraine peace talks. Still, concerns about tighter monetary policies hampering economic growth have grown with several Federal Reserve officials talking up bigger interest rate hikes recently to combat surging inflation. The U.S. central bank last week raised interest rates for the first time since 2018.

At 06:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 119 points, or 0.35%, S&P 500 e-minis rose 20.75 points or 0.47%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 73.5 points, or 0.51%. Weekly jobless claims and durable goods data for February are due at 08:30 a.m. ET, followed by flash reading on March Markit composite PMI at 0945 am ET.

Nikola Corp jumped nearly 10% as it started production of its electric trucks.

