Left Menu

Power costs drive Spanish industrial prices to record high

Spanish industrial production prices rose at a record annual rate for the fifth straight month in February, pushed up by soaring energy costs, data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday. Fuelled by a strong post-pandemic recovery, industrial prices had been soaring in Spain even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine exerted additional pressure on power costs.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-03-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 15:10 IST
Power costs drive Spanish industrial prices to record high
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish industrial production prices rose at a record annual rate for the fifth straight month in February, pushed up by soaring energy costs, data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday.

Fuelled by a strong post-pandemic recovery, industrial prices had been soaring in Spain even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine exerted additional pressure on power costs. Prices rose 40.7% in February, the highest level since the data series began in January 1976, led by a 114.4% increase in energy costs compared with the same month last year.

Capital goods rose 4.6%, boosted by increased costs facing carmakers, INE said. Companies tend to pass on industrial price rises to customers, fuelling inflation. In recent months, energy prices and inflation have soared in European countries, with Spanish inflation is running at its fastest pace in 35 years.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing economic fallout has dented hopes that price rises will ease any time soon and the European Union's southern countries, including Spain, have called for the bloc to adopt common energy policies to face the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022