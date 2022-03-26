Russia's Pobeda airline to ground some Boeings to deal with sanctions - Interfax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 00:26 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian airline Pobeda, a low-cost unit of the state carrier Aeroflot, will ground 16 of its 41 Boeing B-737-800 jets until the end of 2022 to help it cope with Western sanctions, Interfax news agency said on Friday.
"To maintain flight safety ... we will reduce the fleet to 25 aircraft. The remaining planes will not fly until the end of the year so that the spare parts we have accumulated will last until lost supply chains are restored," the agency quoted acting general director Andrei Yurikov as telling employees.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Nobody in their right mind wants war,' says New York restaurateur facing anti-Russian hate
Russian TV boosts Kremlin line on invasion after slow start
Russian embassy in Canada calls Mariupol hospital attack 'blatant lie'
UN council to meet on Russian claim of US labs in Ukraine
Congress OKs USD 13.6B to help Ukraine, allies resist Russian invasion as part of huge bill funding federal agencies, reports AP.