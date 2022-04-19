Left Menu

Senior IAS officer Naresh Kumar appointed Delhi chief secretary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 23:13 IST
Senior IAS officer Naresh Kumar appointed Delhi chief secretary
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IAS officer Naresh Kumar has been appointed as the chief secretary of Delhi, a home ministry order issued on Tuesday said.

Kumar, a 1987-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, has been transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi. He was holding the post of chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh before the transfer.

''Consequent upon voluntary retirement of Vijay Dev, IAS (AGMUT:1987), Naresh Kumar IAS (AGMUT:1987) is hereby appointed as chief secretary of the GNCTD with effect from April 21, 2022 or with effect from date of joining, whichever is earlier,'' stated the order.

Kumar had earlier held the posts of chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and managing director of the Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) in his previous stint in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Study

Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Stu...

 United States
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022