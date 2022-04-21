PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Financial regulator moves to boost number of women in UK boardrooms https://on.ft.com/38bKvC0 - GSK workers vote to strike over below inflation pay rise https://on.ft.com/3JZlqr1

- Oaktree-backed 17Capital raises almost $3 bln for first credit fund https://on.ft.com/3Eyj7Ks - Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi to avoid Ukraine in UK-India trade talks https://on.ft.com/3JVCeiE

Overview - Women should make up at least 40% of boards at British listed companies and one director should be a person of colour, the country's financial watchdog said on Wednesday as it set a range of diversity targets for firms' top leaders.

- Hundreds of GlaxoSmithKline workers have voted to strike against the drugmaker's pay raise being well below the rate of inflation, British labour union Unite said on Wednesday. - London-based 17Capital, a financier to buyout groups, has raised $2.9 billion for its first credit fund, by lending money to private equity funds to acquire assets without having to tap their investors for capital.

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will offer to help India cut reliance on Russian oil and defence equipment when he begins a two-day visit on Thursday that will test his diplomatic skills and provide brief respite from a row raging at home. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

