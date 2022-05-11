Finance industry veteran Nitin Jain launches Asset Management and Financial Advisory Company - Neo Group

MUMBAI, India, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitin Jain, former Wealth Management CEO at PAG-Edelweiss Financial Services, embarks on his entrepreneurial journey with the launch of Neo Group, a new age asset management and financial advisory platform. A stellar team of industry experts have come together to lead each of Neo Group's business verticals: • Varun Bajpai, Former Country Head, Macquarie Group joins as MD and CEO of Neo World, a digital, unbiased and goal oriented personal finance platform for individuals. It aims to help clients build better financial habits, about savings and investments, make them understand and drive long term planning and asset allocation and eventually guide them towards their dream of achieving financial freedom.

• Hemant Daga, Former CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management joins as MD and CEO of Neo Asset Management • Puneet Jain, Former ED, Goldman Sachs and Kotak Institutional Equities joins as MD and CIO of Neo Asset Management, a Private credit, Fixed income and Real assets platform for individuals and institutions that aims to deliver inflation beating returns without the volatility of equity markets.

• A Srikanth, Founder BridgeMonte Advisors and Former CEO Motilal Oswal Wealth joins as CEO of Neo Multi Family Office, a platform that advises ultra-high net worth families on their strategic issues including investments, corporate advisory, estate planning and asset acquisitions.

Nitin and team have been instrumental in building and scaling multiple businesses, unlocking tremendous value for investors and shareholders. Under his leadership, Edelweiss Wealth and Asset Management grew to become one of the largest practices in India.

Neo Group's leadership team comes with a cumulative experience of over 120 years and ~ INR 3,00,000 crores of assets under advice.

Nitin Jain, Chairman and MD, Neo Group said, ''We want to operate in areas within financial markets where there is an opportunity to solve challenging issues that are currently not being addressed and if done well can make a transformational difference in the lives of people.'' ''All our employees and partners have come together with a binding force and a vision of building an institution that creates significant shareholder value and makes a big positive impact in the eco system that we operate in.'' ''India's current household financial wealth stands at around $ 3 trillion and is likely to grow at 17-18% over the next decade. It is happening at a time when interest rates in India are at historic lows. This coupled with increasing inflation and higher life expectancy is going to drive the need for sophisticated alternatives to bank deposits in form of fixed income, private debt and other long-term yielding instruments. Neo Group through its multiple businesses will strive to fill that gap and provide clients with trustworthy, transparent, and unbiased investment solutions,'' he added.

The company has raised ~40 mn of funding from partners and private investors and is currently administering assets of over $1 billion.

About Neo Group Neo Group is a new-age asset management and financial advisory platform that aims to provide trustworthy, transparent, and unbiased financial solutions to its clients. Set up by Nitin Jain, Neo Group aims to educate, enhance, and empower investors with optimal and value accretive financial tools for a secure and balanced future.

Neo Group's Asset Management, Multifamily Office, and Retail businesses seek to serve both institutional and retail customers, through global best-in-class governance standards, innovative technology-driven services, and a highly accomplished team with deep domain expertise in all its operations.

For more information, please visit www.neo-group.in

