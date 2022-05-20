Left Menu

Bommai to participate in annual meet of World Economic Forum in Switzerland

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 20:26 IST
Bommai to participate in annual meet of World Economic Forum in Switzerland
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would participate in the World Economic Forum annual meeting-2022 on May 23 and 24 at Davos, Switzerland, where he would speak to business tycoons from across the globe to invest in Karnataka, official sources said.

According to the tour programme shared by the Chief Minister's office, Bommai would fly to Davos on Sunday at 10.35 AM and after a brief transit stay in Dubai he would reach Zurich International Airport the same night.

He would then travel by road to reach Davos by midnight.

The Chief Minister would be accompanied by Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani and Principal Secretary N Manjunatha Prasad, among others.

The tour assumes significance as the Karnataka government is conducting a Global Investors' Meet in November and is expecting more participation of global business leaders.

Sources said the Chief Minister and his team would tell the tycoons about the various multi-national companies functioning in Karnataka due to various business-friendly initiatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022