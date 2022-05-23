Cypher 2022: India’s Largest AI Conference is Back in-Person, to Be Held in Bengaluru from 21 - 23 September

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Cypher 2022, the sixth edition of India’s biggest AI conference, is back as an in-person event after a break of two years. Started in 2015 as Analytics India Magazine’s flagship event, Cypher 2022 will be held between September 21 and 23 at Hotel Radisson Blu, Bengaluru. Powered by Fractal, the summit will see an impressive lineup of more than 100 speakers and around 1000 attendees from more than 300 organisations.

The event will host a throng of big names among data scientists, techies, CXOs, analytics startup players, VCs and analytics aspirants from across the country. Cypher began with the intent of being a platform to connect professionals in the field and continues to offer an excellent opportunity for interaction and exchange of ideas between members of the ever-growing analytics ecosystem. Besides industry leaders, the event will also count respected academics and researchers among its attendees.

This year’s edition will feature talks that shall highlight the innovations in this area that will power the next wave of change in technology in the face of a world that is becoming more sceptical about the data revolution.

The summit has been broadly divided into three parallel sessions across the three days with these tracks - thought leadership, knowledge sessions and hands-on workshops. Apart from this, the conference will also include podcasts, exhibitions, masterclasses and discussions on well-executed use cases.

Cypher 2022 will also present the Data Science Awards 2022 in collaboration with Great Learning Institute which will recognise the best in data science under the four categories of best emerging data science startup of the year, best data science project of the year, best AI/ML implementation and data science award for social good.

Bhasker Gupta, Founder and CEO of Analytics India Magazine said, “We are doubly excited to announce the sixth edition of Cypher in its in-person form after a two-year gap. With Cypher 2022, we aim to build upon the loyal community in analytics that is increasing at a dynamic pace. It's a rare opportunity to listen to the different perspectives of innovators and experts from the analytics and AI community, and network with the who’s who of the industry. We want participants to engage, learn and build connections but also more importantly, have fun while doing it all.” Download the app to engage with the analytics community and stay updated. One can also download the Attendify app (for android and iOS) and search for Cypher 2022.

To find more details about the event, visit www.analyticsindiasummit.com.

About CYPHER 2022 CYPHER, hosted by Analytics India Magazine is India’s most far-reaching AI conference. This year will mark the sixth edition of the summit and the first in-person event in two years. Cypher offers a chance to network and learn from leading thought leaders, companies and startups in the analytics, data science and artificial intelligence discipline. Visit www.analyticsindiasummit.com for more info.

About Analytics India Magazine Analytics India Magazine was founded in 2012 and has since been dedicated to passionately championing and promoting the analytics ecosystem in India. It has been a pre-eminent source of news, information and analysis for the Indian analytics ecosystem and extensively covers opinions, analysis and insights on the key breakthroughs and developments in the field. It engages in the promotion and discussion of ideas with smart, ardent, action-oriented individuals who want to change the world. With a dedicated editorial staff and a network of more than 250 expert contributors, AIM’s stories are targeted at futurists, AI researchers, data science entrepreneurs, analytics aficionados and technophiles.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)