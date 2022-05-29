Left Menu

Army, Bengal police pay tribute to jawan killed in Ladakh accident

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 18:27 IST
Lance Naik Bappaditya Khutia, who died in an accident in Ladakh region along with six of his compatriots, was honoured by Indian Army jawans and the West Bengal Police on Sunday as his mortal remains arrived here by air.

The body was taken to his hometown in Kharagpur area of Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district from the airport in a flower-bedecked Army truck.

Born on April 15, 1988, he had joined the Army in 2009, a family member said.

He is survived by wife, 11-month-old daughter and parents, the family member said.

On reaching hometown, Army jawans and West Bengal Police personnel paid their last respects to Khutia. His remains were then confined to the flames.

Hundreds of people thronged the place near his residence to catch a final glimpse of Khutia.

He was among the seven Army jawans killed on May 27 when their bus fell in Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector.

