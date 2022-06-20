Canada to invest C$4.9 bln to modernize NORAD, says defense minister
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:06 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canada will invest C$4.9 billion ($3.8 billion) over next the six years to modernize NORAD, the joint U.S.-Canadian North American defense organization, Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Monday.
"This is the most significant upgrade to NORAD from a Canadian perspective in almost four decades," Anand said, adding that the investment plan has a total value of about C$40 billion over the next 20 years. ($1 = 1.2991 Canadian dollars)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- North American
- Canadian
- Anita Anand
- Anand
- Defense
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOCUS-Canada's move to bulk up antitrust muscle may miss root of problem
Soccer-Canada's players refuse to play Panama friendly over FA dispute
Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard convicted of sexual assault
Soccer-Canada's players refuse to play Panama friendly over FA dispute
Beijing accuses Canada of provocations under pretext of UNSC Resolutions implementation