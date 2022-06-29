It is Kashmiri people who provide ‘real sense of security’ to Amarnath yatris, says Mehbooba
- Country:
- India
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said despite stringent security measures, it is the people of Kashmir who provide the "real sense of security" to the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.
The annual Amarnath Yatra is beginning on Thursday, resuming after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
''This year's Yatra has resumed after 2 years & I'm sure that Kashmiris will welcome them wholeheartedly as always. Despite stringent security measures including shutting down of shops en route the Yatra, it's we Kashmiris who provide a real sense of security to the yatris,'' Mehbooba tweeted.
The comments of the PDP president came after a group of shopkeepers from the Panthachowk area of the city held a protest claiming that they have been directed to shut down their businesses for the period of Amarnath Yatra, which will end on August 11.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mehbooba Mufti
- Kashmir
- Kashmiris
- Yatra
- Amarnath Yatra
- Mehbooba
ALSO READ
Kashmiri student airlifted from Dhaka after accident, father thanks PM Modi
Kashmiri Pandit in Europe terms 'The Kashmir Files' realistic portrayal of ignored history, announces screening
3 terrorists, killed in recent encounters, were sent by Pakistani handlers to attack Amarnath Yatra: IGP, Kashmir
Pratham Puja held at Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas
Indian forces in Kashmir kill militant suspected of targetted killing