Left Menu

Britain sanctions Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin

Rosbank is carrying on business in the Russian financial services sector, which is a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia."

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 15:56 IST
Britain sanctions Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin
Vladimir Potanin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain announced sanctions on oligarch Vladimir Potanin, known as Russia's "Nickel King" on Wednesday, describing him as Russia's second-richest man.

Potanin was included in the latest wave of 13 new sanctions listings which included other business figures, financial firms and other entities. "Potanin continues to amass wealth as he supports Putin's regime, acquiring Rosbank, and shares in Tinkoff Bank in the period since Russia's invasion of Ukraine," the government press notice accompanying the announcement said.

Potanin is one of Russia's richest people, although his net worth depends largely on the value of his 36% stake in Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and refined nickel. The British sanctions list said Potanin had been included because he was: "obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by owning or controlling Rosbank. Rosbank is carrying on business in the Russian financial services sector, which is a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia."

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022