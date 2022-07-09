Left Menu

Sankalp March: Traffic affected in parts of central Delhi

Traffic was affected in parts of central Delhi after several roads were closed temporarily on Saturday due to the Sankalp March taken out by various Hindu outfits against attacks on the community. Traffic police had deployed adequate number of personnel so that commuters could reach their destinations through alternate routes, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 18:49 IST
Traffic was affected in parts of central Delhi after several roads were closed temporarily on Saturday due to the ''Sankalp March'' taken out by various Hindu outfits against ''attacks on the community''. Hundreds of people, including political leaders and seers, took part in the march which started from Mandi House and culminated at Jantar Mantar here, police said. The Traffic Police took to Twitter asking commuters to avoid Sikandara Road, Barakhamba Road, Copernicus Marg, Firoz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg from Outer Circle Connaught Place to Patel Chowk and Janpath from Outer Circle Connaught Place to R/A Windsor Place between 8.30 am and 2 pm. Diversions were also put in place for the smooth flow of traffic, officials said. Traffic police had deployed adequate number of personnel so that commuters could reach their destinations through alternate routes, police said. The police said these roads were only used for pedestrian movements during the period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

