Left Menu

Hit by COVID-19, EU population shrinks for second year running - Eurostat

The number of deaths began outstripping births in the EU a decade ago, but immigration from outside the bloc helped offset the gap until the first year of the pandemic. The previous time the EU had registered a fall in population was in 2011 - the only other time since 1960 - but this rapidly picked up due to net migration.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 17:10 IST
Hit by COVID-19, EU population shrinks for second year running - Eurostat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union's population shrank for a second year running last year, the bloc's statistics office said on Monday, as the region reels from over two million deaths from the coronavirus. According to Eurostat, the population of the 27 countries that make up the bloc fell by close to 172,000 from the previous year and over 656,000 from January 2020.

"In 2020 and 2021 the positive net migration no longer compensated for the negative natural change in the EU and, as a consequence, the EU total population has been decreasing," it said, pointing to impacts from the pandemic. The number of deaths began outstripping births in the EU a decade ago, but immigration from outside the bloc helped offset the gap until the first year of the pandemic.

The previous time the EU had registered a fall in population was in 2011 - the only other time since 1960 - but this rapidly picked up due to net migration. Given the pandemic, an aging population, and relatively low fertility rates, Eurostat said deaths should continue to outstrip births in the coming years.

"Should this be the case," it said, "the EU's overall population decline or growth in the future is likely to depend largely on the contribution made by net migration." While Italy, Poland, and Romania recorded the largest population falls, more than half of EU member states saw their populations increase, led by France, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

Eurostat counted 446.8 million people living inside the EU in January 2022. See interactive graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3atw0e9

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022