IHCL signs 5th Ginger hotel in Ahmedabad * Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday said it has signed fifth Ginger hotel in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The brownfield project, slated to open in 2024, is an operating lease with the Thakur Group of Companies, IHCL said in a statement.

''This signing, our fifth hotel under the Ginger brand, is in line with IHCL's strategy in being present in leading satellite cities across India. With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will expand its presence to seven hotels across brands in Ahmedabad,'' IHCL executive vice president - real estate and development, Suma Venkatesh said. *** Voiz raises Rs 15 crore * Gig economy focused marketplace Voiz on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 15 crore fund in a round led by Omidyar Network India.

The company will use the funds to scale up its technology, on-board more talent on the platform, and expand their market presence, as per a statement.

*** Tata Power ties up with JLL India to promote green solutions * Tata Power on Tuesday announced a tie-up with JLL India to promote green energy solutions in the realty space.

Both the companies will jointly evaluate opportunities across JLL India's clients' portfolios to extend Tata Power's Green Energy solutions, a statement said *** Pi Green Innovations receives patent for filterless technology * Cleantech company Pi Green Innovations on Tuesday said it has received a patent for its filterless technology in India.

The Pune-based start-up claimed it has patents across 30 other countries as well, said a statement.

*** DSP Investment Managers launches silver exchange traded fund * DSP Investment Managers on Tuesday launched a silver exchange traded fund.

The fund will offer investors an easier way to buy or sell silver compared to the physical way of dealing with the precious metal, according to a statement.

