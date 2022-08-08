US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks higher at open after selloff on jobs data

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday after last week's blockbuster jobs data soothed some fears about an economic slowdown, but investors remained cautious as it also added to expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.89 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 32,877.36.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.74 points, or 0.26%, at 4,155.93, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 46.17 points, or 0.36%, to 12,703.72 at the opening bell.

Also Read: GRAPHIC-U.S. Federal Reserve delivers second super-sized rate hike

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)