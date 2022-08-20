Govind Dholakia, a diamond baron from Surat to provide Free Rooftop Solar Electricity at homes of 750 Martyrs

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 20: Govind Dholakia, Founder- Chairman of SRK Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF), the community welfare arm of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd (SRK), a global leader in the diamond industry, announced that they would install a residential solar rooftop at the homes of 750 martyred soldiers and unsung heroes across India.

The announcement was made at an Independence Day event. As a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence through the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" campaign, "We need to take inspiration from our unsung heroes who have sacrificed so much for us to ensure our safety and wellbeing. ​As responsible citizens of India, there was no better way to celebrate this Independence Day than to provide the unsung heroes with something that could not only benefit them for a lifetime but also give back to future generations, so we came up with the idea of providing free solar energy to their homes and families", said Govindkaka. With the 750 KW rooftop solar systems, the residents will be able to save Rs. 2,000 per month every year for 25 years. The initiative will impact more than 3,000 lives and enable. The project, whose estimated cost is approx. Rs. 11 crores is a pioneering initiative by a community welfare organisation. In March this year, Govindkaka and SRKKF announced plans to transform Dudhala village in the Amreli district of Gujarat into a green village by installing solar panels across the community. 400 KW solar rooftop arrays will power 350 houses and public areas in the village and, once complete, will be the first village to be completed power with solar panels by a foundation. About Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK): For six decades, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd has been the epitome of sophisticated simplicity, transparency and ethics in the world of diamonds. Its professional ideals have launched them on this journey of forever setting the highest benchmarks in industry standards and customer service. Being the most technologically advanced diamond-crafter in the world, SRK has embraced science and technology to further its quest to blend quality and scale. SRK has been rapidly growing, and, as of July 2022, the firm is a USD 1.8-billion family-run enterprise with 6,000 members in the entire group. It has two crafting facilities—SRK Empire and SRK House in Surat—which are USGBC-Platinum certified green buildings. It is the most compliant company in the industry and holds the highest number of ISO certifications. Website: https:rk.one/ LinkedIn page:

Shree Ramkrishna Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF) is committed to creating a better future for humankind by developing effective and socially responsible individuals and organisations. With its continuous and responsible engagement, it keeps expanding its efforts to realise a sustainable future for communities. SRKKF makes a difference by emphasising the spread of quality education, healthcare and hygiene, skill development, community development, and sustainable livelihood opportunities. These five pillars of social advancement also represent key indicators of the Human Development Index. In addition to these, SRKKF is sensitive to the greater needs of the nation and supports projects for the conservation of natural resources and disaster relief and rehabilitation, among others. Website:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)