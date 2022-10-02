Four killed as bus turns turtle in Jharkhand

Four people were killed and 25 others injured when the bus they were travelling in turned turtle in Hazaribag district, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred late on Saturday when the bus driver, while negotiating a sharp turn, lost control of the vehicle near Bahumar, around 110 km from state capital Ranchi, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

The bus, carrying mostly pilgrims, was on its way to Odisha from Gaya via Hazaribag, he said.

The injured have been shifted to Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital, the SP said, adding that the condition of five has been stated to be "serious".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)