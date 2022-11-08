India Pavilion showcases tourism highlights at World Travel Market in UK

A grand India Pavilion at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, among the world’s largest international travel exhibitions, has been launched to showcase a diverse range of tourism products and services on offer in the country.

From medical value travel and wellness to luxury trains and business travel offers, the Ministry of Tourism said its aim is to promote the sector especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India’s G-20 Presidency, starting next month, is also expected to give the tourism sector an unparalleled opportunity to highlight the country’s unique offers on a global stage.

“The theme of this year`s exhibition is ‘The Future of Travel Starts Now’,” the Indian High Commission in London said ahead of the launch of the India Pavilion by Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami on Monday.

“With the reopening of the country to foreign tourists, after a gap of almost two years, this year's participation of India is particularly significant. After the world’s largest vaccination drive, the country is ready for international tourists and India is participating in WTM 2022 to showcase itself as a preferred destination for tourism,” it said.

The Indian delegation is led by Arvind Singh, Secretary (Tourism), Government of India, and includes Rakesh Verma, Additional Secretary, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism, besides representatives from the Indian travel and tourism stakeholders.

“As India is poised for massive growth in the tourism sector in the future, this visit shall also offer an opportunity to the Indian government delegation to showcase the investment opportunities and potential which India offers to the global investors,” the High Commission noted.

The Tourism Ministers of Kerala, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu were among those present at the India Pavilion launch at the Excel Centre in east London.

Cultural performances, yoga sessions, henna painting and Bollywood dances are among the activities planned over the course of the three-day WTM, which concludes on Wednesday.

