Left Menu

IndiGo CarGo starts operations with first freighter Delhi-Mumbai flight

The airline said the aircraft, converted from a passenger jet into a full-freighter configuration, would be used for general freight on the inaugural Delhi-Mumbai flight, while carrying general and e-commerce cargo -- CarGo -- on the return leg.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 20:16 IST
IndiGo CarGo starts operations with first freighter Delhi-Mumbai flight
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Low-cost carrier and the country's largest airline by number of aircraft -- IndiGo -- has commenced operations of its first A321 freighter aircraft between Delhi and Mumbai. The cargo aircraft services started on November 15.

The airline said the aircraft, converted from a passenger jet into a full-freighter configuration, would be used for general freight on the inaugural Delhi-Mumbai flight, while carrying general and e-commerce cargo -- CarGo -- on the return leg. The inaugural flights would carry a payload of more than 20 tonne on each leg, it added.

IndiGo welcomed its first 321F aircraft last month. This aircraft, and the next which is expected to arrive later this year, will be deployed on international routes, as well, the low-cost carrier said.

Mahesh Malik, chief commercial officer for CarGo, IndiGo, said: "We are excited at kicking off a new chapter in IndiGo's journey with the inaugural CarGo flights. Delhi and Mumbai are the two biggest commercial hubs in the country and the response we have received from customers for our service offering is very encouraging. We expect the business to grow over the coming few months, as we expand our fleet of freighters and add new destinations to our CarGo network." The airline said the A321P2F (passenger-to-freighter conversion) is the most efficient narrow-bodied freighter available, offering 24 container positions and supporting a payload of up to 27 tonne.

The aircraft are being converted through a programme involving ST Engineering and Airbus with their joint venture, Elbe FlugzeugWerke (EFW), it said. IndiGo said it leased the aircraft with funds serviced by Castlelake Aviation Holdings (Ireland), part of a global alternative investment firm with 17 years of tenure investing in financing and managing aviation assets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022