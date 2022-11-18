China stocks flat amid COVID worries; HK gains on tech boost

China stocks were flat on Friday, tracking cautious mood in regional markets amid concerns of aggressive U.S. tightening and domestic COVID-19 outbreaks, while strong performances among tech giants lifted Hong Kong shares. ** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index was flat by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was listless at 0.1%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.6%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index added 0.8%. ** Most Asian shares were trading in cautious mood, after U.S. Federal Reserve officials fired more warning shots on interest rates.

** China plans to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations, the head of China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. ** Authorities also highlighted the need to build more designated COVID hospitals and increase the number of beds in intensive care units.

** "The messages from today's meeting add conviction to our view that the top leadership is preparing for an exit from three years of zero-COVID policy, but medical preparation remains a near-term bottleneck," said Goldman Sachs analysts in a note. ** However, China's daily coronavirus cases had surged to more than 20,000 in recent days, challenging plans to ease strict movement curbs that had throttled the economy.

** "Recent worsening of the COVID situation in many cities has led to tighter COVID restrictions and added downward pressure to near-term growth," Goldman Sachs added. ** China's video games regulator on Thursday granted publishing licences to 70 online games, including titles belonging to Tencent Holdings Ltd, NetEase Inc and other developers.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong rose 2.7%, with gaming company NetEase jumping nearly 6%. ** For the week, China's CSI 300 Index added 0.9% so far, while the Hang Seng benchmark gained 4.7%.

** China's COVID policy re-calibration and announcements of a suite of housing market stabilization measures boosted investor sentiment, said Morgan Stanley analysts, but "execution is key to support sustainable sentiment and fundamental earnings recovery".

