Left Menu

Lula says Brazil will 'grow with responsibility' as markets recover

Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday it was possible for the country to grow with responsibility, trying to calm market jitters about the potential for rampant social spending under his watch.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 20:18 IST
Lula says Brazil will 'grow with responsibility' as markets recover

Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday it was possible for the country to grow with responsibility, trying to calm market jitters about the potential for rampant social spending under his watch. Lula's comments came as he kicked off his first cabinet meeting in Brasilia aiming to instill discipline among the newly formed team after various communication hiccups drove Brazil's currency and stock index down 3.8% and 5%, respectively, in his first days in office.

"It is possible for us to grow again with responsibility and income distribution," said Lula, who assumed office on Jan 1. On Friday, the Brazilian real was up roughly 1.2% against the dollar, while the Bovespa rose 1.4%. They had already pared some losses in the previous two sessions.

Lula wanted to dispel fears of a more interventionist stance in the economy. He also echoed comments from Planning Minister Simone Tebet, a centrist former senator who said a day earlier the government would have multiple lines of thoughts on the economic agenda. "We are not a single-minded government, with a single philosophy," Lula said.

Analysts said Tebet's remarks helped boost markets. Also helping investor sentiment were comments from Lula's chief of staff, who said the government was not considering any plans to revise economic reforms, and the incoming CEO of Petrobras who ruled out interventions in fuel prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023