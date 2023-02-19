Left Menu

Prez leaves for Delhi after maiden visit to TN

After cancelling her visit to Defence Service Staff College DSSC in Nilgiris district due to inclement weather conditions, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday left for Delhi by flight from the city airport.Murmu, on a two-day maiden visit to Tamil Nadu after becoming the President, arrived at Madurai on Saturday and visited Meenakshi Temple.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 19-02-2023 14:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 14:56 IST
Prez leaves for Delhi after maiden visit to TN
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After cancelling her visit to Defence Service Staff College (DSSC) in Nilgiris district due to inclement weather conditions, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday left for Delhi by flight from the city airport.

Murmu, on a two-day maiden visit to Tamil Nadu after becoming the President, arrived at Madurai on Saturday and visited Meenakshi Temple. Later reached Coimbatore and participated in the Mahashivaratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre on outskirts. The President stayed in government guest house. Murmu was scheduled to visit DSSC at Wellington this morning and address defence personnel during the 78th Staff Course function and also pay homage at the war memorial at Madras Regimental Centre.

However, due to inclement weather like heavy fog in Wellington and Coonoor area in Nilgiris district, there was problem in flying chopper and movement of vehicles there. Hence, the visit was dropped, official sources said.

The President left for Delhi from the city airport by special flight at 12.45 PM, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
3
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023