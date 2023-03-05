Flight operation starts on Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda (Berhampur) route

To increase air connectivity from Bhubaneswar to other cities in the state, the Odisha government has started a fully state-sponsored flight operation in the Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda (Berhampur) route.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the flight operation between the Silk City of Berhampur to the Temple City of Bhubaneswar on the occasion of the 107th birth anniversary of legendary leader and former CM Biju Patnaik. This will reduce the travel time to one hour. The flight operation on this route will boost the industry and tourism sector, Patnaik said.

He said there was a long standing demand for flight operations at Rangeilunda and now, the air connectivity will fulfil all the dreams in every respect.

The presence of tourist destinations like Chilika Lake, Tampara Lake, Gopalpur Beach, Rushikulya river, Tara Tarini temple and others will attract many tourists after air connectivity at Rangeilunda.

Earlier, Rangeilunda airstrip was used only for flight operations during the arrival of dignitaries.

India One Air will operate in the Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda route using a 9-seater aircraft. The airport at Rangeilunda to connect the capital city was a much-needed aspiration of local community to accelerate economic activity in the region. Berhampur is considered a commercial hub of Southern Odisha.

