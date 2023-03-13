Left Menu

IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 10:50 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 10:48 IST
IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight from the national capital to Doha was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency onboard, the airline said on Monday.

According to a statement, the flight 6E-1736 was diverted due to the medical emergency but ''unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team.

The flight was operating from Delhi to Doha in Qatar and was diverted to Karachi in Pakistan.

The airline said it was making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

''We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones,'' IndiGo said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023