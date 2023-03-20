Left Menu

Chirag Delhi flyover repair work going on even at night, will be soon opened for people: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the repair work on Chirag Delhi flyover is being done even at night and it will be soon opened for the people.The Chirag Delhi flyover was closed from March 12 for 50 days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 14:52 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
The Chirag Delhi flyover was closed from March 12 for 50 days. The work on each carriageway will take 25 days. One carriageway is closed for traffic while the other is operational. ''The repair work of Chirag Delhi flyover is going on even at night. Personally, I am monitoring the work myself. Very soon after completion of its repair work, it will be reopened to the public and people will get relief from traffic jam,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Last week, Public Works Department minister Atishi directed officials to complete the Chirag Delhi flyover maintenance work within a month against the earlier deadline of 50 days. She also held a meeting with senior department officials to resolve the issue on a priority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

