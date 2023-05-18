Coast Guard evacuates two injured Indian crew members from foreign merchant vessel

In a swiftly coordinated operation, two Indian nationals who suffered burn injuries were successfully evacuated from a merchant vessel off the Kochi coast, a Defence spokesman said here on Thursday.

The injured crew members have been identified as Ambrose Antony (48) and Pradeep Jaiswal (32), the spokesman said.

The two were aboard the foreign vessel MT Xante and suffered critical second-degree burns while working in the engine room of the ship, which was on its way going from the UAE to Chennai on Wednesday evening, he said.

Acting on information received at the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai, Coast Guard Dist HQ-4 liaised with an appointed local agent for necessary clearance and evacuation.

Immediately, Indian Coast Guard Ship C-162, based in Kochi, sailed in medical configuration with a medical team and embarked for the transfer of injured persons from MT Xante.

''The medical team examined the patients and assessed the feasibility of transferring them at sea,'' the spokesman said in a release.

Adhering to all safety precautions to avoid the aggravation of injuries, the patients were brought to Coast Guard Jetty, Kochi on Thursday and shifted to a private hospital, he said.

