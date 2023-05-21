Left Menu

Maha: Oil tanker overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; traffic disrupted

An oil tanker overturned on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtras Palghar district on Sunday morning and the oil spilled from it on the road, affecting traffic movement on the busy route for about two hours, officials said.No casualty was reported in the accident which took place at around 5.30 am, Charoti police outposts sub-inspector Irshad Sayyed told PTI.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 21-05-2023 10:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 10:17 IST
Maha: Oil tanker overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; traffic disrupted
  • Country:
  • India

An oil tanker overturned on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday morning and the oil spilled from it on the road, affecting traffic movement on the busy route for about two hours, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the accident which took place at around 5.30 am, Charoti police outpost's sub-inspector Irshad Sayyed told PTI. As the tanker carrying 33 tonnes of a vehicle engine raw material oil overturned, the oil spilled on about one-km length of the highway near the RTO check post in Dapchori limits, he said. Traffic police, staff from the check post and local firemen rushed to the spot and covered the affected part of the road with sand, the official said.

Traffic movement on the highway was restored after about two hours, he said.

No one was injured in the accident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023