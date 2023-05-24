Left Menu

Vehicle falls into gorge in J-K’s Kishtwar, six feared dead

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-05-2023 09:15 IST | Created: 24-05-2023 09:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least six persons were feared dead after a vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police officials said.

The accident occurred near Dangduru power project site in Dacchan area around 8.35 am, the officials said.

They said a rescue operation is on and further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

