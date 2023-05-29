Left Menu

3 killed, one missing after vehicle rolls 300 feet down in J-K's Doda

The search for a missing person is still going on, the SSP said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 21:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people were killed and one person went missing after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled 300 feet down on the bank of river Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Monday evening, officials said.

One person was also injured in the incident that took place at Raggi Nallah on Batote-Kishtwar highway, they said.

Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom, who is personally leading the rescue operation, said that a vehicle was on its way from Pul-Doda to Jammu, when the driver reportedly lost its control while overtaking another vehicle and skidded off the road and landed on the bank of Chenab after 300-feet fall.

''Three bodies were retrieved while the injured was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Doda. The search for a missing person is still going on,'' the SSP said. The victims are yet to be identified, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

