European stocks slip as investors weigh risks to US debt deal

Unilever Plc dipped 0.6% after the consumer goods giant said Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly would leave by the end of May 2024. Shares of Aroundtown dropped nearly 2% to a record low after the German real estate firm published its first-quarter results.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 12:58 IST
European stocks slip as investors weigh risks to US debt deal
European stocks slipped on Tuesday, dented by uncertainty on whether Congress will clear a U.S. debt ceiling deal and avert a catastrophic default.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.2% by 0716 GMT, with trading activity expected to pick up momentum as the U.S. and the UK markets reopen after a long weekend. A handful of hard-right Republican lawmakers said on Monday they would oppose a deal to raise Washington's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, in a sign that the bipartisan agreement could face a rocky path through Congress before the U.S. runs out of money next week.

Among single stocks, Nestle slipped 0.8% after the Swiss food group said it had hired Anna Manz, the finance chief at the London Stock Exchange Group, as its new chief financial officer. Unilever Plc dipped 0.6% after the consumer goods giant said Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly would leave by the end of May 2024.

Shares of Aroundtown dropped nearly 2% to a record low after the German real estate firm published its first-quarter results. Euro zone consumer confidence and economic sentiment data for May, among others, are due later in the day.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

