Left Menu

UNGA President condoles triple train crash in Odisha

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi has expressed his deepest condolence to the families and the Government of India for the tragic train crash in Odisha in which at least 233 people were killed. Heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of India, Korosi, the President of the 77th session of the General Assembly tweeted.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 03-06-2023 09:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 09:24 IST
UNGA President condoles triple train crash in Odisha

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi has expressed his deepest condolence to the families and the Government of India for the tragic train crash in Odisha in which at least 233 people were killed. On Friday, in one of the worst railway disasters in India, three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district, setting off a massive rescue and evacuation process.

The accident has killed at least 233 people and injured more than 900 others. "I'm deeply saddened to hear the news of the train crash in Odisha, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services. Heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of India," Korosi, the President of the 77th session of the General Assembly tweeted. The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023