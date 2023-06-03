Left Menu

PM Modi to visit train accident site, hospital in Odisha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2023 11:31 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 11:29 IST
PM Modi to visit train accident site, hospital in Odisha
Visual of the spot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit the site of the train accident in Odisha and also the Cuttack hospital where the injured are being treated.

At least 238 people were killed and more than 900 injured in the train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday.

It is one of the deadliest train crashes in the history of the Indian Railways.

Modi had earlier held a meeting here to review the situation amid the massive ongoing relief-and-rescue operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

