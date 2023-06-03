PM Modi to visit train accident site, hospital in Odisha
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit the site of the train accident in Odisha and also the Cuttack hospital where the injured are being treated.
At least 238 people were killed and more than 900 injured in the train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday.
It is one of the deadliest train crashes in the history of the Indian Railways.
Modi had earlier held a meeting here to review the situation amid the massive ongoing relief-and-rescue operation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Balasore
- Indian
- Coromandel Express
- Odisha
- Narendra Modi
- Cuttack
ALSO READ
Coast guard rescues 2 injured Indian crew members from foreign vessel
Insolvency filing 'depressing' in growing Indian market, says Airbus India chief
Cannes 2023: Harrison Ford's 'Indiana Jones 5' gets five-minute standing ovation
US scientists, led by Indian, make pathbreaking discovery that could improve lives of brain cancer patients
Indian DOTA 2 team sweeps all South Asian countries to enter Asian Championship; qualifiers set to kick off on July 10