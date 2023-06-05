Left Menu

200 fishermen reach Gujarat after release from Pakistan jail

A team of Gujarat fisheries department officials had received the 200 fishermen at the Wagah border in Amritsar and brought them to Vadodara by train, he said.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 05-06-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 13:09 IST
200 fishermen reach Gujarat after release from Pakistan jail
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 200 Indian fishermen released by Pakistan authorities reached Vadodara in Gujarat on Monday by a special train from Punjab, an official said.

The fishermen were welcomed when they reached the Vadodara railway early morning, he said.

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency apprehended these fishermen between 2019 and 2022 from the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off the Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea, claiming they had entered the Pakistani waters.

Last week, Pakistan released the 200 Indian fishermen, who were handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) authorities at the Joint Check Post at the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar (Punjab), an official earlier said.

Out of the 200 fishermen, 171 are from Gujarat and the others from Diu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, a Gujarat fisheries department official said. A team of Gujarat fisheries department officials had received the 200 fishermen at the Wagah border in Amritsar and brought them to Vadodara by train, he said. From Vadodara, they were being sent to their native places, a government statement said.

The fishermen's release was ensured through diplomatic efforts by the central government and efforts made by the Gujarat government, it said.

''As many as 200 fishermen apprehended by Pakistan reached Vadodara by a special train. They were welcomed at the Vadodara railway station,'' stated the release.

Among the freed fishermen, 171 are from Gujarat, including 129 from Gir Somnath district, 31 from Devbhoomi Dwarka, two from Junagadh, five from Navsari and four from Porbandar district in the state.

Besides, three fishermen from Bihar, 15 from Diu, six from Maharashtra and five from Uttar Pradesh have also been released, the government said.

''The fishermen were medically examined and a team of the state fisheries department and police also went to the Wagah border to receive them,'' it said.

Pakistan last week announced the release of 200 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners as a humanitarian gesture.

Prior to this, 184 fishermen from Gujarat were released by Pakistani authorities last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023