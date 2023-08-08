Indian national arrested in Nepal for illegally carrying foreign currency
A 47-year-old Indian national was arrested on Tuesday from Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport for illegally carrying more than Rs 5 lakh in Indian currency, police said.
Barunesh Chandra was arrested at the TIA for carrying Indian bank notes without any supporting documents.
Police confiscated 1,100 Indian bank notes with Rs 500 denomination, totalling Rs 5,50,000 without supporting documents, from Chandra's handbag.
Chandra was arrested during a security check when he was about to board a Delhi-bound Indigo Airlines flight. The use of Indian currency notes with denominations of Rs 500 and above have been banned by Nepal's central bank. Travellers can carry only up to Rs 25,000 in cash to the Himalayan country. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and taken him into custody.
