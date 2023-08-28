Levo Spa & Salon Announces Grand Opening of its 8th Luxurious Location at Le Méridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR

PNN Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 28: Levo Spa & Salon, the luxury spa and salon brand, opened its eighth location at Le Méridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR. The new space offers a complete range of high-end personal care and wellness.

"We are excited to open our eighth location in Le Méridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR" said Pranita Baveja, CEO of Levo Spa & Salon. "This is a major milestone for our brand, and we are confident that this new location will be a hit with our guests. Guests will also have access to a team of experienced therapists who can provide a variety of treatments to help them relax and rejuvenate. Le Méridien Gurgaon is a premier hotel in the Delhi NCR region, and we are thrilled to be a part of their portfolio. Our dedication to excellence is epitomized by our team of seasoned experts who offer a comprehensive range of high-end personal care and rejuvenation services. We have quickly become a staple in the grooming and wellness landscape, serving discerning clients in Gurgaon and W Goa., The Westin Resort & Spa - Himalayas, The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, Courtyard By Marriott Aravali Resort, and now Le Meridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR.

Hailing from the fashion epicenter of Paris, Le Meridien epitomizes luxury and contemporary elegance. Le Méridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR embodies this Parisian chicness, offering a sophisticated lifestyle experience. With the integration of Levo Spa, the hotel elevates its allure, catering seamlessly to both leisure aficionados and discerning business travellers. Suman Gahlawat, the General Manager of Le Méridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR commented on this collaboration, stating, "Our association with Levo Spa signifies our commitment to offering unparalleled experiences to our guests. This partnership merges the ethos of both brands, elevating the holistic lifestyle proposition we endeavor to present at Le Méridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR."

The curtain raised on August 25th for a night that promised glamour, pampering, and jubilation and delivered the same. The launch event offered a glimpse into the Levo universe, from exquisite treatments to an ambiance designed to transport guests to the pinnacle of luxury and comfort. Levo Spa & Salon stands as a beacon of luxury and wellness, known for delivering an uncompromising experience of refinement and rejuvenation. With an unwavering focus on fusing visionary innovation with cutting-edge technology, Levo boasts an array of exclusive grooming and wellness solutions. From Gurgaon and W Goa., The Westin Resort & Spa - Himalayas, The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, Courtyard By Marriott Aravalli Resort, and now Le Meridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR, Levo's footprint continues to symbolize the art of lavish indulgence.

