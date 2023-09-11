HFCL bags Rs 83 crore order to supply optical fibre cable

Reliance Industries-backed Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL) on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 82.60 crore order from a domestic telecom service provider.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has received the order for the supply of optical fibre cable from an Indian company into telecom services, and the contract is likely to be executed by November this year. HFCL recorded a 42 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 75.56 crore in the April-June quarter of FY2023-24, up from Rs 53 crore in the year-ago period.

