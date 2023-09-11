Left Menu

HFCL bags Rs 83 crore order to supply optical fibre cable

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 17:13 IST
HFCL bags Rs 83 crore order to supply optical fibre cable
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Industries-backed Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL) on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 82.60 crore order from a domestic telecom service provider.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has received the order for the supply of optical fibre cable from an Indian company into telecom services, and the contract is likely to be executed by November this year. HFCL recorded a 42 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 75.56 crore in the April-June quarter of FY2023-24, up from Rs 53 crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023