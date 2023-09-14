Left Menu

Ruckus as Noida Authority official reaches public meeting drunk, gets suspended

Bhim Kumar arrived at the programme drunk while on duty due to which there was a ruckus in the meeting and the villagers expressed their anger, a Noida Authority official said.The action of Kumar is indicative of indiscipline in the government tasks assigned to him.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-09-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Noida Authority accountant was suspended from service on Thursday after he allegedly reached a meeting at a village under the influence of alcohol, leading to a ruckus as people expressed anger, officials said.

A programme was organised by the Noida Authority on Thursday to redress issues of villagers at the Baraat Ghar of village Hoshiarpur in Sector-51 where accountant Bhim Kumar from the Bhulekh Department along with the officials of Engineering Department also participated. ''Bhim Kumar arrived at the programme drunk while on duty due to which there was a ruckus in the meeting and the villagers expressed their anger,'' a Noida Authority official said.

''The action of Kumar is indicative of indiscipline in the government tasks assigned to him. Due to this act, the image of the Authority was tarnished in the public mind,'' the official said.

His conduct is against the provisions of Uttar Pradesh Government Service Conduct Rules, 1956 and the prescribed provisions of NOIDA Service Rules, 1981, due to which the accountant has been suspended by the Chief Executive Officer Lokesh M with immediate effect, the official added. The suspension came within hours of purported videos of the inebriated accountant engaging in an argument with villagers surfaced on social media.

