Mamata urges Spanish industrialists to invest in West Bengal

Stating that West Bengal has all requisite infrastructure and a land bank, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged Spanish industrialists to invest in her state.

She also invited them to attend her government's Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled in Kolkata in November.

Addressing a BGBS meeting in Madrid, Banerjee showcased West Bengal's achievements in industry and claimed the state has an ''industry-friendly environment''.

''We have every infrastructure. We have a land policy, land map policy and land bank. Only your presence is required,'' Banerjee said.

She was accompanied by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, chief advisor to the CM Alapan Bandyopadhyay, former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly and some other officials.

''I invite you all to attend BGBS. Please do visit and invest in West Bengal. Even if you are unable to invest, do come and see how many MoUs are signed in the summit in the fields of sports, culture, education and film,'' she said.

Banerjee claimed West Bengal is ''number one in India in small-scale industry sector, ease of doing business, leather industry and skilled workforce''.

''We are number one in ease of doing business. We have over 90 lakh MSME units. That is why I am inviting everyone to come and see for yourself. We have a synergy programme, which allows for the clearance of projects under a single window. I am proud to say that we have many women entrepreneurs,'' she said. ''We have good air, road and rail connectivity allowing people to move freely. We have a deep sea port, and excellent railway connectivity which I ensured when I was the Railway minister,'' she added.

Banerjee, who is on a 12-day trip to Spain and Dubai, had on Thursday met La Liga president Javier Tebas in Madrid and signed an MoU to set up an academy in West Bengal for nurturing young talents.

