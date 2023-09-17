Four from Telangana killed in road accident in Maharashtra’s Amravati district
Four persons from Telangana were killed and as many injured after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Maharashtras Amravati district on Sunday morning, the police said.The accident occurred near Motha village on the Paratwada-Chikhaldara road, Superintendent of Police Avinash Bargal told PTI.Citing preliminary information, the SP said eight people from Telangana were travelling in a vehicle when it fell into a gorge.
- Country:
- India
Four persons from Telangana were killed and as many injured after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on Sunday morning, the police said.
The accident occurred near Motha village on the Paratwada-Chikhaldara road, Superintendent of Police Avinash Bargal told PTI.
Citing preliminary information, the SP said eight people from Telangana were travelling in a vehicle when it fell into a gorge. Visibility was poor due to fog at the time, the police official said. The victims were apparently travelling towards Chikhaldara, a tourist place in the district. Four occupants of the vehicle lost their lives, while the others were injured, he said. The injured were taken to a hospital in Amravati, the SP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amravati
- Maharashtra’s
- Telangana
- Motha
- Chikhaldara
- Avinash Bargal
ALSO READ
Governor of Telangana Felicitates Graduates at the 3rd Convocation Ceremony of SRM University-AP
Burglar leaves note saying 'good bank' after failed heist in Telangana
Telangana woman techie death: Sister among five people arrested for murder
Dalit man hung upside down in Telangana, beaten up for 'stealing'; four arrested
Centre approves 30 railway projects worth over Rs 83,000 crore for Telangana: Union Minister Kishan Reddy