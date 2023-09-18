Left Menu

One killed, 5 injured in bus-car collision on Puri-Konark marine-drive road

One person was killed and five others were critically injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a private car on Monday in Odishas Puri district, police said. The car was heading towards Bhubaneswar from Chandrabhaga in Konark while the bus was on its way to Konark from Puri when the accident took place, the police officer said.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 18-09-2023 11:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 11:43 IST
One killed, 5 injured in bus-car collision on Puri-Konark marine-drive road
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and five others were critically injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a private car on Monday in Odisha's Puri district, police said. The accident took place this morning on Puri-Konark marine-drive road when the car collided with the state-run bus, a senior officer said. ''One occupant of the car died on the spot while the five injured are critical. The condition of the Mo Bus driver is also serious as the vehicle crashed into a roadside tree after the accident,'' he said. The car was heading towards Bhubaneswar from Chandrabhaga in Konark while the bus was on its way to Konark from Puri when the accident took place, the police officer said. The officer said the injured persons were taken to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment. ''Two of them were later shifted to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack,'' he said, adding that the deceased person is yet to be identified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023